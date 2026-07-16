Watch: Tents, Chairs Sent Flying As US Navy Jet's Low Flyby Sparks Beach Chaos, Safety Review Ordered

A standard morning at the beach turned into a scene of absolute chaos when an elite US Navy Blue Angels jet pulled off a hair-raisingly low flyby, sending beach umbrellas, tents, and chairs flying across the sand. The military's flight demonstration squadron has now launched an official probe into the incident after stunning social media footage of the event went viral.

The heart-stopping moment occurred during the "Breakfast with the Blues" event on Wednesday morning in Pensacola Beach, Florida, ABC News reported.

Videos circulating online show the supersonic fighter jet roaring just feet above the coastline. The extreme downforce and wake turbulence from the low-altitude pass immediately upended the beach, launching heavy civilian gear into the air as startled spectators ducked for cover.

Watch the video here:

Confirming the incident, the Blue Angels issued a statement admitting that the aircraft breached standard protocol. "During an arrival maneuver, an aircraft flew lower than standard profiles, resulting in a disturbance on the beach that affected civilian chairs and umbrellas," the statement said, characterizing the event as a "low-altitude pass."

While the sheer power of the jet left beachgoers rattled, many were also left in awe of the unexpected stunt. "I've been coming for 10 years and I've never seen a pass like that in my life," eyewitness Ashley Korn told North Florida ABC affiliate WEAR, in a report carried by ABC News. "I literally thought we were going to be taken out by Blue Angels, but it was amazing."

Despite the thrill for some, the elite squadron emphasized that the unexpected proximity to the crowd crossed safety lines. Team leadership has ordered a comprehensive safety audit to prevent similar close calls in the future, ABC News reported.

"The safety of our hometown community, spectators, and our pilots is our highest priority," the Blue Angels statement added. "Team leadership is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the maneuver and conducting a thorough safety review to ensure all operations adhere to strict Navy and FAA safety standards."