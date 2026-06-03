Karnataka On Brink of Regime Change, DK Shivakumar To Take Oath Today

DK Shivakumar, Congress's longtime troubleshooter in the south and later an aspirant for the top post in Karnataka, will take oath today. The ceremony - which takes place at 4 pm at the Lok Bhavan -- comes after a tussle with his predecessor Siddaramaiah that ran for more than a year.

The tussle had its origin in an apparent promise of rotating Chief Ministership by the Congress high command when the party formed government in the state in 2023. Though none of the parties involved - Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar or the Congress brass had acknowledged it, the supporters of the two factions had kept up a sustained campaign since the government completed two years.

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The Congress had finally taken action after the latest round of assembly election, which saw the party win Kerala with allies of the United Democratic Front and become part of the government in Tamil Nadu after more than six decades following a break-up with MK Stalin's DMK and the alliance with actor-politician Vijay's TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagham),

The regime change in Karnataka had the backing of the top Congress leadership - especially Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi. Siddaramaiah, who is 80, was offered a Rajya Sabha seat, which he has declined despite Rahul Gandhi's directive that he think beyond the state and focus on the national big picture.

Read: "Look Beyond Karnataka": Inside Track Of Rahul Gandhi-Siddaramaiah Meeting

Siddaramaiah, instead, has indicated that he will stay active in state politics, There has also been a buzz about a cabinet berth for his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who is a member of the legislative council.

For the ministry - which is also expected to take oath - the Congress is navigating carefully. In view of expected anti-incumbency against the government, the party is keen on this regime change being seen as a fresh start.

Rahul Gandhi has issued key directives on the contours of the new government.

Sources have told NDTV that he wants greater representation for Dalits, OBCs and minorities - a key requirement in view of the removal of Siddaramaiah, the party's only chief minister from the Other Backward Classes.

The party may opt for a two-to-three deputy chief minister formula, sources have indicated. This would be formula that would see a Dalit leader and a minority community leader in the state's second rung of leadership.