Minor's Parents "Sell" Her Baby After Rape, She Is Pregnant Again

A minor girl was raped in Karnataka's Hubballi, her newborn child was "sold" to another family by her parents, and now, she is pregnant again. An FIR has been filed against the man accused of the assaults, the girl's parents, and two private doctors.

The case follows a complaint from the Dharwad District Child Protection Unit. According to police, the minor was lured and sexually assaulted on multiple occasions in 2025, resulting in pregnancy. Her parents are accused of concealing the pregnancy and failing to report it to the authorities.

"We have issued a notice and are conducting an enquiry as to how the whole incident has taken place. They say that the child was unwell, so she is with one of their relatives, and getting treatment from Karwar, so we'll ascertain that also. And there is a need for a very comprehensive investigation because things are not clear on many aspects," said N Shashi Kumar, Hubballi police commissioner.

After the child was born, the parents are alleged to have sold the newborn to another family. According to the police, the girl is now pregnant again. The two private doctors face allegations that they provided medical treatment without following required legal procedures and did not report the case involving a minor as mandated by law.

"We filed a case against the parents for not keeping the officials of concenrned departments informed despite knowing she is a minor, we have also filed a case against the hospital doctors for treating a minor without intimating the concerned authorities, we have got information from the girl that she has given away the child, there is suspicion that the child was sold, it will come to the fore in police investigation," said Prakash Kodliwada, Child protection Officer, Dharwad District Child Protection Unit.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and other applicable laws.

Police have begun an investigation to establish the full timeline of events and identify everyone involved.