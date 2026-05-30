DK Shivakumar Likely To Take Oath As Karnataka Chief Minister On June 3: Sources

Karnataka new chief minister DK Shivakumar is likely to take oath of office on June 3. Sources have told NDTV that a Congress delegation led by Shivakumar will today meet Governor Thawarchand Gehlot to discuss the oath taking with him.

Sources have also told NDTV that it will be a simple swearing in ceremony for the new DK Shivakumar Cabinet.

There has been intense speculation on the swearing in ceremony date since the outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah resigned on Thursday.

Sources told NDTV that Shivakumar, who is a very religious person, has decided on the June 3 date for swearing in after consulting his astrologer Bellur Dwarakanath.

Sources have told NDTV that two deputy chief ministers are also likely to take oath alongwith DK Shivakumar. One deputy chief minister is likely to be from the Dalit community and another from the minority community.

The Congress is likely to strike a balance between different caste and communities in the new government as also among the factions of the party after the exit of Siddaramaiah. Sources have indicated that Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah is likely to get an important portfolio in the new dispensation.

Last week, after months of power tussle between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, Congress leadership finally too the call in favour of Shivakumar and asked Siddaramaiah to resign.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has issued key directives on the contours of the new government under Shivakumar. Sources have told NDTV that Gandhi wants greater representation for Dalits, OBCs and minorities in the new Cabinet. This is key for Rahul Gandhi's social justice plank as the Congress has been forced to remove its only OBC chief minister in Siddaramaiah in the wake of sustained demand for change from the DK Shivakumar camp.

Sources further added that Rahul Gandhi is also keen on inducting younger faces into the Cabinet. This is seen as important to signal a change and attract more youth in the run up to the elections that will be held in 2028.

