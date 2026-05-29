The Trials And Tribulations Of DK Shivakumar As Shared By His Astrologer

DK Shivakumar had lost hopes of ever becoming chief minister many times and had gone into depression due to that, but he prevailed with guidance, the Congress leader's longtime astrologer Bellur Dwarakanath told NDTV's Shiv Aroor today.

After Siddaramaiah resigned as Karnataka chief minister, Shivakumar is widely expected to be elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the next couple of days, which will pave the way for him to become chief minister.

On how Shivakumar spent the last three years as Siddaramiah's deputy, Dwarakanath said the Congress leader is not someone who gives up easily.

"He is a person who fights to the end. That is his quality. But let me tell you, many times he has cried, many times he went into depression, almost lost hope. But I always gave him courage, that he should not lose heart, that he would sit as chief minister, that he would come back. That's exactly what happened," the astrologer said.

As it became clearer Shivakumar would indeed become the chief minister, his astrologer said he advised the leader to take the responsibility, but cautiously.

"I told him, accept the chief ministership, but it is also a path that is full of thorns. You have to put your head down and work strongly," Dwarakanath said.

The astrologer said he also told Shivakumar that opponents will send discouraging messages like he is not fit for the role. One piece of the advice is about working only for the state and no one else.

"He must forget everybody. He should not entertain any people, whoever they are. He must be away from them and work for the state. Then only he can become successful," Dwarakanath said.

He said he had high hopes that the Congress party would bless Shivakumar and send him to the chief minister's post.

"People have to work very hard and earn their success... I do hope the day he sits [on the chief minister's chair], there will be good rain, good atmosphere, and he will behave like a sanyasi, leave everything, sacrifice everything for Karnataka and give a good, corruption-free, growing state. And no quarrels either in Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh. That's what I want," Dwarakanath said.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are in Delhi to meet the Congress high command and discuss the transition of power, and formation of the new cabinet. Shivakumar has only good wishes and praise for the outgoing chief minister.

"As he steps down from the office of the Chief Minister, I express my heartfelt gratitude and deep respect for his years of service and leadership to the people of Karnataka," Shivakumar said, adding that welfare schemes and developmental initiatives started by Siddaramaiah will remain significant chapters in Karnataka's growth story.