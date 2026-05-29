Leadership Hurdle Crossed, Karnataka Cabinet Rejig Next Challenge For Congress

The Congress has replaced Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with his deputy, DK Shivakumar, a switch which has been in the making since November last year. Siddaramaiah, who was in his second term as the chief minister, and Shivakumar, Congress' Karnataka president, reportedly had a power-sharing deal after the 2023 assembly election that both would serve 2.5 years at the top post.

With the leadership issue resolved, the Congress now faces a dilemma over the Shivakumar-led cabinet.

Eshwar Khandre As Shivakumar's Deputy?

Some Congress workers have pitched that Eshwar Khandre, currently the Karnataka minister for forest, ecology and environment, be promoted as the deputy chief minister.

In a letter to Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Surjewala, they said the state needed "experienced, socially inclusive, and organisationally strong leadership to further strengthen the government and the party across Karnataka".

"Eshwar Khandre's administrative experience, grassroots connect, regional acceptance, and respected leadership within the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community make him a deserving and capable choice for the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka," the letter read.

They said Khandre represents a "balanced leadership model" that reflects the Congress' "commitment toward social justice, regional respresentation and collective governance".

His elevation would reinforce confidence among senior party workers and rural cadres across Karnataka, the letter said.

Demand For Representation From Kolar In Cabinet

Some of the Karnataka lawmakers met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Friday and demanded representation from the Kolur district. In a letter to Kharge, they urged that three ministerial posts should be allocated to leaders from Kolur.

They pitched the names of MLAs SN Narayanaswamy, KY Nanjegowda and Kothur G Manjunath.

"We have been rendering dedicated service to the Congress party, and we have worked hard to get more number of MLAs from Kolar district," seven senior leaders, including Narayanaswamy, Nanjegowda, and Manjunath, wrote to Kharge.

"It is the right time to give proper representation to the elected representatives of the assembly constituencies of Kolar district in the current cabinet reshuffle," they said.

The Karnataka cabinet can have a maximum of 34 members, including Shivakumar.

The Congress has convened a meeting of the party leaders on Saturday. It will be chaired by Siddaramaiah and will be attended by Shivakumar, Surjewala and other senior leaders.