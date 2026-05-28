DK Shivakumar's Next Challenge: Overturn 4-Decade-Old Trend Within 2 Years

The Congress high command has decided to change the chief minister in Karnataka after three years in power. Following Siddaramaiah's resignation, DK Shivakumar is set to become the next chief minister.

The Congress has taken this major decision with an eye on the upcoming assembly elections, scheduled to take place two years from now. In this context, the question arises: how advantageous will it be for the Congress to switch chief ministers in the middle of its tenure?

The ultimate test of this move lies in the next assembly elections. For the last four decades, no government in Karnataka has managed to secure a re-election. Even after governing from 2013 to 2018, Siddaramaiah was unable to lead the Congress to a majority victory in the subsequent polls. Will DK Shivakumar be able to rewrite four decades of political history within just two years?

An experienced leader within the Karnataka Congress suggests that it would be premature to make any predictions regarding this change at this stage. Shivakumar is perceived as a hardworking "fighter" - a leader who has risen through the ranks, starting his journey in the NSUI, the Congress party's student wing. He shares a close rapport with the Gandhi family. Consequently, he will be able to function without undue pressure and have the capability to mitigate the effects of anti-incumbency.

In light of this reshuffle, the BJP is attempting to play the "OBC card". Could the Congress suffer a setback by removing Siddaramaiah - a prominent leader from the OBC community - from the post of chief minister?

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a Congress leader acknowledged that this move could indeed have a negative impact within the Kuruba community - Siddaramaiah's caste group - which constitutes approximately 6-7 per cent of the state's population. However, the party could potentially offset this loss by entrusting a significant responsibility to Siddaramaiah's son, Yatindra.

The leader further noted that the BJP currently lacks a prominent Kuruba face. Moreover, the Dalit, Adivasi (tribal), and minority communities are expected to remain traditionally aligned with the Congress. A primary reason for this continued allegiance is the presence of several prominent leaders from these communities within the Congress party.

It is widely anticipated that these communities could receive substantial representation in the government led by Shivakumar. In other words, the Congress is confident that there is little likelihood of its vote bank being eroded. Conversely, a significant section of Shivakumar's own Vokkaliga community may shift its allegiance from the JD(S) to the Congress.

Journalist and political analyst Rashid Kidwai shares this view, believing that this transition is a positive development. He said that compared to the 78-year-old Siddaramaiah, the 64-year-old Shivakumar represents a superior choice. Unlike Siddaramaiah, he projects the image of a devout individual; politically, the impact of his persona is likely to resonate even with voters of the BJP and JD(S).

Furthermore, Shivakumar's elevation sends a clear message to Congress leaders across the country, that working patiently and diligently for the party eventually yields rewards. This, in turn, will serve to strengthen their faith in Rahul Gandhi.

The primary reason behind all these optimistic assessments regarding the leadership change in Karnataka is Siddaramaiah's willingness to relinquish the chief minister's chair with remarkable grace. Had he chosen to dig in his heels, it would have posed a formidable challenge for the Congress party.

However, by declining the offer of a Rajya Sabha seat, Siddaramaiah has made it abundantly clear that he intends to remain actively involved in state politics. Consequently, Shivakumar will evidently need to work in close coordination with him; otherwise, despite holding the office of chief minister, he risks finding himself isolated.

Moreover, his ascent to the chief ministership has meant that the aspirations of several other senior Congress leaders - who also harbored dreams of holding the top post - have, for now, remained unfulfilled.