Central University of Karnataka UG Admission 2026 Registration Started; Check Important Dates And Fee

Central University of Karnataka UG Admission 2026: The Central University of Karnataka (CUK) has commenced the online registration process for undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2026-27 from July 16, 2026, at 6 PM through the CUK Samarth portal. Candidates who appeared for CUET UG 2026 are eligible to apply for admission to various UG programmes.

Applicants from the General, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) and EWS categories are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 500, while SC, ST and PwD candidates need to pay Rs. 100. The last date to complete the registration process is August 7, 2026 (11:59 PM).

Click Link: CUK UG Admission 2026 Registration Link

How to Apply for Central University of Karnataka UG Admission 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:

Visit the CUK Samarth admission portal at cuk.ac.in

Register using your CUET UG 2026 details.

Pay the applicable registration fee online.

Fill in the preferred UG programme choices.

Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Review the application and submit it before the deadline.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Central University of Karnataka UG Admission 2026: Important Dates

Registration begins: July 16, 2026 (6:00 PM)

July 16, 2026 (6:00 PM) Last date to apply: August 7, 2026 (11:59 PM)

August 7, 2026 (11:59 PM) Registered candidates list: August 10, 2026 (3:00 PM)

August 10, 2026 (3:00 PM) Grievance submission: August 10 (5:00 PM) to August 12, 2026 (11:00 AM)

August 10 (5:00 PM) to August 12, 2026 (11:00 AM) General/OBC (NCL)/EWS registration fee: Rs. 500

Rs. 500 SC/ST/PwD registration fee: Rs. 100

Candidates are advised to upload all required documents, including Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, date of birth certificate, photograph, category certificate (if applicable), and other relevant documents, before submitting the online application.