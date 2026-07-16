On Camera, Man Attacks Woman With Machete At Karnataka Bus Stand. She Dies

A woman was killed after being attacked with a machete by an unidentified man in Karnataka on Thursday. The accused has been on the run since the incident.

The incident happened at the KSRTC New Bus Stand in BC Road, Bantwal, this evening. The incident was captured on camera, which shows the accused attacking the victim and then running away, leaving the murder weapon at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Lavanya, 21, a resident of Uligram in Bantwal. She works at a private nursing home in Kalladka.

The accused was identified as Chetan, a resident of Odilnala in Belthangady, Karnataka.

Police said the motive behind the attack and the circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be ascertained.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6 pm while the victim was waiting for a bus. Preliminary information suggests the accused pulled out a machete from his bag, following which the woman tried to flee. The accused chased her, attacked her with the weapon, and fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to the Bantwal Government Hospital, where she was undergoing treatment. However, she later died of her injuries.

Senior police officers from the Bantwal subdivision, along with the Bantwal Town Police Inspector and other personnel, visited the scene. Videos from the location showed heavy police deployment in the area as investigators probed the scene of crime.

A case has been registered and a search has been launched to trace the accused, who had fled the scene earlier.

Further investigation is underway.