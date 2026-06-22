Day Before Wedding, Bride-To-Be, Parents Die By Suicide In Karnataka

Three members of a family, including a 21-year-old bride-to-be, have allegedly died by suicide at their home in Karnataka's Mysuru district, just one day before her scheduled wedding.

The three have been identified as Shivanna, 50, his wife Nagarathna, 45, and their daughter Rakshitha, 21. According to police sources, the family is believed to have consumed poison at their residence in Halekempayyanahundi village in T Narasipura taluk.

Rakshitha's wedding had been planned for the day after the incident. However, the family was reportedly under severe emotional distress in the days leading up to the event.

According to preliminary information gathered by police, the family had been facing alleged harassment from a man identified as Ullas Gowda, a resident of the same village.

Gowda had allegedly wanted to marry Rakshitha. After her marriage was fixed with another man, he allegedly began making negative remarks about her and sharing messages and photographs with her fiance in what police believe was an attempt to disrupt the alliance.

A death note recovered from the scene reportedly holds Ullas Gowda responsible for the deaths. Police have not yet confirmed the full contents of the note.

Officers from T Narasipura Police Station visited the scene and registered a case. Investigators are examining the death note, digital evidence and the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further investigation is underway.