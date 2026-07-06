College Girl, 17, Attacked With Knife At Karnataka Bus Stop, Accused Flees

Police are investigating an attempt to murder case against a man after he attacked a 17-year-old college student with a knife while she was waiting for a bus in Karnataka on Monday, officials said.

The attack happened at the Montimaru Padpu bus stop under the Bantwal Rural Police Station limits.

The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Javvar, a resident of Montimaru Padpu, who reportedly runs a grocery shop near the bus stop.

According to police, the minor girl was waiting to board a bus to college when the accused allegedly attacked her with a knife. Other commuters waiting at the bus stop immediately raised an alarm, prompting the accused to flee the spot.

The student, who was injured in the attack, was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru, where she is undergoing treatment.

Bantwal Rural Police visited the scene and later recorded the victim's statement at the hospital. The exact motive behind the attack is yet to be established.

A special police team has been formed to trace and arrest the accused who is on the run, and further investigation is underway.