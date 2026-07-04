Rohit Lamba Gang Member Arrested For Attacking Rival's Aide In Delhi

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested the key accused in an attempt-to-murder case registered at Najafgarh Police Station, officials said on Saturday.

Aditya Kumar, 22, who was wanted in the case, was allegedly a member of the Rohit Lamba gang and had been on the run since the June 26 knife attack on a member of a rival gang.

He was constantly changing hideouts after two of his associates were arrested, police said.

According to DCP Crime Branch Harsh Indora, the attack was linked to an ongoing rivalry between the Rohit Lamba gang and the Mohit Bhardwaj alias Monu gang.

Rohit Lamba, Aditya Kumar and another associate, Ritik Thakur, allegedly intercepted Afjal, believed to be associated with the rival gang, and demanded to know Monu's whereabouts. When Afjal denied having any information, Rohit allegedly pointed a pistol at him while Ritik attacked him with a knife. Kumar allegedly held the victim during the assault, police said.

Afjal sustained injuries to both legs before the accused fled after noticing people approaching the spot. An FIR was subsequently registered at Najafgarh Police Station under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Rohit Lamba and Ritik Thakur were arrested by Najafgarh Police on June 28 following a brief exchange of fire, while Kumar remained missing.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Western Range-II unit of the Crime Branch mounted technical surveillance and laid a trap near Dwarka Mor. The accused was allegedly on his way to meet one of his associates when he was identified by the police. He attempted to escape after spotting the team but was overpowered following a brief chase, officials said.

During questioning, Kumar told investigators that he came into contact with Rohit Lamba around three years ago while working at a Reliance Store. Police claimed Rohit projected himself as a member of the Ashok Pardhan gang and later inducted him into his criminal network.

Investigators said the rivalry between Rohit Lamba and Monu had intensified after Rohit was attacked by members of the rival gang around six weeks ago. Police suspect the June 26 assault was carried out because Rohit believed Afjal had tipped off Monu about his movements.

Officials alleged that Aditya played an active role in assisting gang members in locating rivals and taking part in violent attacks. To evade arrest after the case was registered, he allegedly kept shifting hideouts while maintaining contact with other gang members.

Police described the arrest as a significant breakthrough in the investigation, saying it is expected to strengthen the prosecution's case and aid efforts to crack down on organised criminal gangs operating in Delhi.