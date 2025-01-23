Saif Had Injuries In 5 Places, Friend Took Him To Hospital: Medical Report

Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in five places - back, wrist, neck, shoulder, and elbow - and was taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai in an autorickshaw by his friend Afsar Zaidi, reveals the actor's medical report.

"The injuries range from 0.5 cm to 15 cm in size. On the night of the attack, Saif's friend Afsar Zaidi took him to Lilavati Hospital at 4:11 AM and completed the formalities," said the report, ending the speculation as to who accompanied the actor to the hospital on the night of the attack last week.

The Bollywood actor was repeatedly stabbed in an apparent burglary at his home in Mumbai on January 16. His alleged attacker Sariful Islam, who had illegally entered India from Bangladesh last year and assumed the alias Bijoy Das, was arrested on Saturday from Thane near Mumbai after a three-day manhunt involving at least 20 teams from the Mumbai Police.

Mr Khan, 54, who has appeared in more than 70 movies and television series, was back home from the hospital on Tuesday.

Mumbai police has deployed two constables outside the Bandra residence of the actor.

"We have provided temporary police protection outside Saif Ali Khan's Satguru Sharan building in Bandra West. Two constables from Bandra police station will be posted there in two shifts. CCTV cameras and widow grills have also be installed as part of security," said a senior police official.

The actor has expressed his gratitude to autorickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who rushed him to the hospital on the night of the attack last week.

“Let people say that he (Saif) gave me Rs 50,000 or Rs 1,00,000, but I would not like to reveal the amount. He has requested me to not share this information and I'll keep my promise to him, whatever it is, it is between him and me,” said Mr Rana, who shares a one-room flat in Khar with four other roommates.

The autorickshaw driver had the opportunity to meet the actor and his family on Tuesday, shortly before Mr Khan was released from the hospital.

"I met him (Saif) yesterday (Tuesday) at the hospital. He called to thank me for taking him to the hospital. He praised me. I got the blessings from him and his family. He (Khan) introduced me to his mother (Sharmila Tagore), and I touched her feet. He gave me (money) whatever he felt was right, and said whenever I need help he will be there," the autorickshaw driver said.