This Unique Passport Doesn't Need A Visa, But Travellers Are Lining Up For It

In a world where travel memories are usually stored on phones and social media, an old-fashioned hobby is making an unexpected comeback. Hundreds of people recently queued up outside Bengaluru's General Post Office to buy the Philately Passport, a collector's booklet from India Post's Karnataka Postal Circle. First introduced in late 2024, the passport has returned to the spotlight with an updated edition featuring around 100 destinations across Karnataka. Reports suggest the latest batch of around 1,500 copies saw overwhelming demand across the state.

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What Exactly Is The Philately Passport?

Despite its name, the Philately Passport is not meant for international travel. It is designed for travellers and stamp collectors who want to document their journeys across Karnataka in a unique way. The booklet allows users to collect Permanent Pictorial Cancellations (PPCs), special postal marks issued at select post offices. These cancellations feature landmarks, temples, museums, wildlife destinations and other places of cultural significance across the state.

How Does It Work?

Each page of the passport is linked to a specific destination. Travellers visit the designated post office, purchase the official postage stamp and get it cancelled with the location's unique pictorial mark. The updated edition includes around 100 destinations, turning the passport into a travel challenge of sorts. Every stamp collected represents a place actually visited.

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Why Is It Suddenly So Popular?

The latest release has attracted attention well beyond traditional stamp-collecting circles. According to reports, people began queuing outside Bengaluru's General Post Office before sunrise in the hope of securing a copy. Social media has also played a major role in the passport's popularity, with videos of travellers collecting cancellations at different locations attracting thousands of views online.

What makes the Philately Passport different from a typical travel keepsake is that the cancellations can only be obtained from the places they represent.

For travellers, that turns every stamp into a genuine memory of a journey. Some see it as a collector's item, while others treat it as an excuse to explore lesser-known destinations across Karnataka.

In an era dominated by digital check-ins, the Philately Passport offers something simple but appealing: a physical record of places visited, collected one stamp at a time.