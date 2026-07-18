Karnataka To Celebrate Mysuru Dasara Amid Drought Fears, BJP Slams Congress

Organising Mysuru Dasara in its full grandeur in spite of the drought fears in some regions has ignited yet another debate in Karnataka.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has announced that the state would go ahead with Mysuru Dasara despite the prevailing worries over water shortage in some parts of the state. As an important cultural and economic activity in terms of supporting tourism and providing livelihood opportunities, Mysuru Dasara has been declared a mandatory celebration by the state government.

Celebrated every year in memory of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, the Dasara festival attracts lakhs of people from within and outside India. It is one of the major cultural festivals of Karnataka with hotels, transport services, artists, performers and other small business owners getting a boost in revenue during this festive season.

But the decision has also become a political issue as the state is facing drought-like conditions.

The BJP has been pushing for more emphasis on Hindu festivals, temples and cultural traditions. However, Congress leaders of Karnataka argue that religion, faith and culture are something that belong to all sections of society and cannot be restricted only to one party.

The decision has been taken in the backdrop of the apparent willingness of the Congress in Karnataka to take up cultural and religious issues in tandem with welfare programmes and economic activities.

However, the BJP has blamed the Congress for its alleged selective approach in matters related to cultural issues, and sought drought relief for farmers.

"Nobody opposes Mysuru Dasara, but the government must explain how it plans to balance festival expenditure with drought relief and support for farmers," said Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra.

The clear message of the Karnataka government regarding Mysuru Dasara is that it is an integral part of Karnataka's heritage.