TS ECET 2024: Admit Card Out, Exam On May 6, Check Paper Pattern, Other Details

The admit card for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2024 has been issued. Candidates set to appear in the exam can obtain their hall tickets from the official website. The examination is scheduled for May 6. TS ECET serves as a state-level entry test for Diploma holders and BSc Mathematics graduates aiming to join BE/BTech/BPharm programmes.

Osmania University, acting on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, administers the TS ECET 2024.

The three-hour-long examination will be held from 9am to 12 noon. The results will be tentatively announced in the last week of May.

TS ECET 2024: Exam Pattern

The exam, consisting of a total of 200 marks, will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Diploma Courses:

The Mathematics paper carries 50 marks while Physics and Chemistry papers each carry 25 marks.

The Engineering paper consists of 100 marks, with separate question papers for each Diploma branch.

For BSc Mathematics:

Here is the exam structure for admission through a common entrance test into the second year of regular BE/BTech for BSc Mathematics degree holders:

The exam will be of 200 marks, including 100 marks for Mathematics and 50 marks each for Analytical Ability and Communicative English.

Pharmacy: 200 marks

Pharmacognosy, Pharmacology, Pharmaceutics, and Pharmaceutical Chemistry papers each carry 50 marks.

Note: BSc Mathematics graduates are ineligible for BPharmacy admission.

TS ECET 2024: Marking scheme

One mark is awarded for each correct answer, and there is no negative marking.

Candidates must ensure they have their admit card with them as it is mandatory for entry into the exam hall. Additionally, they must also carry a valid photo ID proof (such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, or voter ID) along with the TS ECET 2024 hall ticket.