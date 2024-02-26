Telangana State EAMCET 2024 Registration Begins, Check Details

TS EAMCET 2024: The correction window is scheduled to open on April 8 and close on April 12.

The application process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 has commenced today. Interested candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is April 6, 2024.

The correction window is scheduled to open on April 8 and close on April 12. The hall ticket will be available for download on May 1, 2024.

The TS EAPCET 2024 exam will be held on May 9 and 10 for Engineering and May 11 and 12 for Agriculture and Pharmacy papers. The Engineering paper is slated for 9am to 12 noon, while Agriculture and Pharmacy papers are scheduled for 3pm to 6pm.

TS EAMCET 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the TS EAMCET's official website.

Select the registration link and input the required information.

After completing registration, access your account by logging in.

Complete the application form and proceed to pay the necessary fees.

Submit your application and save a downloaded copy of the confirmation page.

Retain a printed copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

TS EAMCET 2024: Application Fee

Students from the general category are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,800. Students belonging to the SC, ST, and PWD categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000.