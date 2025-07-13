Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Entrance Test Mock Seat Allotment Result Out, Check Here

TS EAMCET Mock Seat Results 2025 (OUT): The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TCHE) has released the college-wise Mock seat allotment result for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2025. Candidates who applied for admission can check and download the mock seat allotment result on the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in. TG EAPCET was formerly known as TS EAMCET.

TS EAMCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment: How To Check Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the "College-Wise Mock allotment details".

A new page will open.

Select your college and branch.

Then, click on "Show Allotments".

The mock allotment result will be displayed on the screen for your college.

TS EAMCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment: Details Mentioned On The Seat Allotment Result

Hall ticket number

Rank and Name of the Candidate

Gender

Caste

Region

Seat Category

The mock seat allotment is published so that candidates who applied for admission can get a view of how their college preferences affect their seat allotment. Based on this, candidates can modify their choices, which may lead to a change in their final seat allotment.

Check your seat allotment result directly here, "TS EAMCET Mock Seat 2025"

TG EAPCET is conducted for admission to various Undergraduate programs such as Engineering, Pharmacy (Medical) and Agriculture in Telangana.