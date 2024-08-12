Telangana EAMCET 2024 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Tomorrow, Check Details

TS EAMCET 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the results for the final round of seat allotment for the TS EAMCET. Candidates who have applied for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test will be able to check their allotment results by visiting the official website of the TSCHE, tgeapcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET 2024 Final Phase Seat Allotment: Steps To Check Results

Go to the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in

Open the link to check the Final Phase Seat Allotment Result

Enter your login details

Check the allotment result and download the allotment order

Candidates who qualified in EAMCET with 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination are eligible to participate in TS EAMCET counseling.

TS EAMCET 2024 Final Phase Counselling: Important Dates

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through the website: August 13 to August 15

Reporting at the allotted college: August 16 to August 17

Updating Joining Details by College: August 17

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be Indian citizens and should be residents of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh. For undergraduate engineering (including technology) and pharmacy courses, candidates must be at least 16 years old by December 31, 2024. Candidates must be at least 17 for the Pharm D course by December 31, 2024.

The maximum age for scholarship eligibility is 25 years for OC candidates and 29 years for other candidates as of July 1, 2024. Participation in the TG EAPCET 2024 and obtaining a rank does not guarantee admission unless all admission requirements are met.