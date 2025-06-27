Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Test 2025 Counselling Schedule Released, Details Here

TS EAMCET Counselling Schedule 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the counselling schedule for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET). Candidates can check the counselling schedule on the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET Counselling Schedule 2025: How To Download Schedule?

Visit the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Click on the direct link to complete the registration process with basic details.

Login with required credentials.

Pay the counselling fee online.

Complete slot booking for document verification.

TS EAMCET Counselling Schedule 2025: Important Dates

Candidates will be able to fill basic details online and pay the fees for slot booking and processes from June 28 to July 7, 2025.

Certificate Verification for

already Slot Booked candidates July 1 to July 8

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification July 6 to July 10

Freezing of options July 10

Display of Mock Seat Allocation on or before July 13

Modification of Options, if required, otherwise Options exercised for

Mock Allotment shall be considered for First Phase of Allotment July 14 to 15

Freezing of Options for First Phase Seat Allotment July 15

Provisional Allotment of Seats for First Phase on or before July 18

Payment of Tuition Fee and

Self Reporting through website July 18 to July 22, 2025