Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Test 2025 Counselling Schedule Released, Details Here

TS EAMCET Counselling Schedule 2025: Candidates will be able to file basic details online and pay the fees for slot booking and process from June 28 to July 7, 2025.

Read Time: 2 mins
Candidates can check the counselling schedule on the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in.
  • Candidates will be able to fill basic details online and pay the fees for slot booking and process
TS EAMCET Counselling Schedule 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the counselling schedule for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET). Candidates can check the counselling schedule on the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET Counselling Schedule 2025: How To Download Schedule?

  • Visit the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in.
  • Click on the direct link to complete the registration process with basic details. 
  • Login with required credentials. 
  • Pay the counselling fee online. 
TS EAMCET Counselling Schedule 2025: Important Dates

Candidates will be able to fill basic details online and pay the fees for slot booking and processes from June 28 to July 7, 2025.

Certificate Verification for 
already Slot Booked candidates                           July 1 to July 8

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification        July 6 to July 10

Freezing of options                                           July 10

Display of Mock Seat Allocation on or before          July 13

Modification of Options, if required, otherwise Options exercised for
Mock Allotment shall be considered for First Phase of Allotment  July 14 to 15

Freezing of Options for First Phase Seat Allotment     July 15

Provisional Allotment of Seats for First Phase on or before    July 18

Payment of Tuition Fee and 
Self Reporting through website                      July 18 to July 22, 2025 

