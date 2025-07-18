Telangana EAMCET First Phase Provisional Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Here

TS EAPCET Seat Allotment 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TCHSE) has released the first phase provisional seat allotment result for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TG EAMCET) 2025. Candidates who applied for admission can check and download the seat allotment result on the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in. TG EAPCET was formerly known as TS EAMCET

TS EAPCET Seat Allotment 2025: How To Download Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the "College-Wise Mock allotment details".

A new page will open.

Select your college and branch.

Then, click on "Show Allotments".

The mock allotment result will be displayed on the screen for your college.

The provisional seat allotment result will include details such as hall ticket number, rank and name of the candidate, gender, caste and seat category.

Candidates will be able to pay the tuition fee online and report to their allotted college from July 18 to July 22, 2025.

The online filing of basic information, fee payment and slot booking will begin from July 25, 2025 for the second phase admissions.