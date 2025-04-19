TS EAPCET Hall Ticket 2025 Out, Check Steps To Download

TS EAPCET Hall Ticket 2025 Out: The Telangana Council of Higher Education has released the hall ticket (admit cards) for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website - eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

To download the hall ticket, candidates will need their registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Direct link to download TS EAPCET Hall Ticket

Carrying the admit card to the exam centre is mandatory, as entry will not be permitted without it. Candidates are also required to carry an original photo identity card.

Examination Schedule

The CET for Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P) is scheduled to be conducted on April 29 and April 30, 2025. Meanwhile, the admit cards for the Engineering exam will be issued on April 22, and the exam will be held on May 2, 3, and 4, 2025.

TS EAMCET 2025: Steps To Download Admit Cards

Visit the official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the TS EAMCET Hall Ticket Download link

Enter your login details, such as registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth

Your TS EAMCET 2025 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save the admit card for the exam

The online application for TS EAMCET 2025 began on March 1, 2025, and closed on April 4 without a late fee. The application correction window was open from April 6 to April 8. The last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 2,500 was April 18.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.