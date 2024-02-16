Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test 2024 Registration Begins, Check Details

TS ECET 2024: The deadline for application submission without a late fee is April 16.

The Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad has initiated the registration process for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website. The deadline for application submission without a late fee is April 16.

Applications are open for diploma and BSc mathematics degree holders for lateral entry admission into BE, BTech, and BPharm courses.

According to the official notice, candidates possessing a BSc in Mathematics are ineligible for admission into BPharm courses.

The TS ECET 2024 exam is scheduled to take place on March 6, 2024, from 9am to 12pm. The correction window will remain open from April 24 to 28. Admit cards will be released on May 1.

TS ECET 2024: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 900. However, individuals falling under the SC, ST, and PwD categories will incur a reduced fee of Rs 500. For those who miss the initial deadline of April 16, there is an option to submit applications until April 22 by paying a late fee of Rs 500, and until April 28 by paying a late fee of Rs 1,000.

TS ECET 2024: Steps To Apply