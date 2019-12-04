Osmania University LLB, LLM Results Out. Direct Link Here

Osmania University results for LLM, LLB have been released on the official website, osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University result 2019: Osmania University has released various results of LLB and LLM exams held in July, August and September months this year. The Osmania University results have been released for LLB regular exams and revaluation exams held in these months. The LLM results have been released for the exams held in August month. The OU results or Osmania University results for LLM and LLB courses have been released on the official website, osmania.ac.in. Candidates may check the result from the official website using their hall ticket number.

Before this, the varsity had released the degree revaluation results in September.

Osmania University result 2019: Direct links here

Osmania University result 2019: How to check

The candidates who are searching for the result may follow these steps to check their Osmania results from the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Osmania University: www.osmania.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Exam Result tab on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the relevant result link (the direct links have been provided above).

Step 4: Enter your examination hall ticket number.

Step 5: Submit and check your result.

