Osmania University Revaluation Results For Degree Students Out. Check Here

Osmania University results are available at osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University result 2019: Osmania University or OU has released degree revaluation results for various exams held for various semesters in month of May. The Osmania University results have been released for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) revaluation exams held for semesters 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. The OU results or Osmania University results can be accessed from the official website, osmania.ac.in. Candidates may check the result from the official website using their hall ticket number. Before this, Osmania University released degree revaluation results for various exams of sixth semester students held in May month in August.

The Osmania University results have been released for CBCS students.

The Varsity has also released MBA, PGDCA , and BCA results recently.

Osmania University result 2019: Direct links here

Candidates may check their Osmania University result from the direct links provided here:

B.Sc (CBCS) I to V Sems (RV) May-2019 Results

B.Com (CBCS) I to V Sems (RV) May-2019 Results

BBA (CBCS) I to V Sems (RV) May-2019 Results

BA (CBCS) I to V Sems (RV) May-2019 Results

Osmania University result 2019: How to check

The candidates who are searching for the result may follow these steps to check their Osmania results from the official website:

Step One : Visit the official website of Osmania University: www.osmania.ac.in.

Step Two : Click on the Exam Result tab on the home page.

Step Three : Click on the relevant result link.

Step Four : Enter your examination hall ticket number.

Step Five : Submit and check your result.

