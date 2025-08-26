Osmania University Result 2025 Declared, Direct Link Here

Osmania University has announced the results of its June 2025 semester and annual examinations for undergraduate courses. The scorecards have been uploaded to the official portal, osmania.ac.in, where students can check their performance using their hall ticket number.

Which Osmania University results have been declared?

The latest release covers a wide range of UG and PG programmes. The results published include:

• M.E/M.Tech III Semester Main & Backlogs July 2025

• B.Sc (Hons) (CBCS) II Semester (RV) June 2025

• B.Sc (CBCS) II Semester (RV) June 2025

• B.Com (CBCS) II Semester (RV) June 2025

• BBA (CBCS) II Semester (RV) June 2025

• BA (CBCS) II Semester (RV) June 2025

Students from multiple disciplines can now view both semester and annual results simultaneously, as the university has uploaded all outcomes together for convenience.

How to check Osmania University result 2025 online

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their results:

Visit the official Osmania University website - osmania.ac.in.

Click on the 'Exam Results' tab available on the homepage.

Select the relevant course result link from the list.

Enter your examination hall ticket number.

Submit the details and download your scorecard.

Students are advised to print or save their result copy for future academic requirements.

What if you did not clear the exam?

Candidates who could not clear certain papers or wish to get their answer sheet re-evaluated can apply through the revaluation and supplementary exam process notified by the university. Details regarding application deadlines and fee payment will be made available on the official portal.

Established in 1918, Osmania University is the seventh oldest university in India, the third oldest in South India, and the first in the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad. Spread across 500 hectares of lush green campus, the university has long been a symbol of academic excellence and reform in higher education. Known for its resilience and adaptability, it continues to be a hub for quality teaching and research in India.

