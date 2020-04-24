Osmania University Releases UG Revaluation Result For Odd Semester Exam 2019

2020 OU Revaluation Result: Osmania University has released UG revaluation result

OU Result 2020: Osmania University has released revaluation results for semester exams held in November-December 2019. The revaluation result has been released for first, third, and fifth semester exams. Students who had applied for revaluation in BA, BBA, B.Com., and B.Sc. can check their revaluation results now.

The results are available under the examination result section on the University's official website, 'osmania.ac.in'. Students would need their examination hall ticket number to check their revaluation result.

Osmania University Revaluation Result 2019: Direct Link

Undergraduate students in the CBCS system who had applied for evaluation of their result can check their result from one of the following direct links:

BA Semester I/III/V Revaluation Result

B.Com. Semester I/III/V Revaluation Result

BBA Semester I/III/V Revaluation Result

B.Sc. Semester I/III/V Revaluation Result

Osmania University Revaluation Result 2019: How to check

The candidates who are searching for the result may follow these steps to check their Osmania results from the official website:

Step Two : Click on the Exam Result tab on the home page.

Step Three : Click on the relevant result link.

Step Four : Enter your examination hall ticket number.

Step Five : Submit and check your result.

Click here for more Education News