Blades Found In Hostel Food At Hyderabad University, Students Stage Protest

Students found blades in the food served to them at a hostel mess in Hyderabad's Osmania University.

This incident, reported at the university's Godavari hostel, caused widespread concern among students. Further, students sat on a protest alleging that previous complaints about insects and blades being found in the food have fallen on deaf ears.

The students have demanded immediate action from the university authorities, including the Vice-Chancellor and Chief Warden.

Students had staged a similar protest in front of the Ladies Hostel Complex in Amberpet last year due to the poor food quality served in the hostel. Reports had claimed worms were found in the meal, adding that at least 10 hostel students had fallen ill and were experiencing stomach problems. The protesters had said that the problem with the hostel's food was ongoing since November 2023.