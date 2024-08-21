TS SET 2024: Telangana State Eligibility Test Dates Rescheduled, Check New Date

Osmania University has extended the dates for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2024. The examination dates have been extended to avoid overlapping with the UGC NET exam 2024. The TS SET exam will now be held on September 10, 11, 12 and 13, 2024. The previous date of the exam was scheduled for August 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2024.

The edit option for the form was set for August 8 and 9, 2024, while, the edit option is now scheduled for August 23 and 24, 2024. The hall tickets can be downloaded from September 2, 2024. The previous date for the download for the hall tickets was set for September 2, 2024.

Osmania University will conduct the TS-SET, 2024 examination on behalf of the Telangana state for screening Assistant Professor / Lecturer. The test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The candidates who are pursuing their Master's Degree course or those who have appeared for their qualifying Master's Degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited are eligible for applying for the exam. However, such candidates will be admitted provisionally and will be considered eligible for eligibility for Assistant Professor / Lecturer after they pass their Master's degree examination with at least 55 per cent marks.

The test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will comprise of only objective type questions and will be held in 3 hours of duration. Paper – I will consist of 50 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks. Paper – 2 will consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks which will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.