TS SET Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download

TS SET Admit Card 2024: Osmania University will release the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2024 admit card soon. Students who applied for the exam can check and download the admit card by visiting the official website, Osmania University will release the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2024 admit card soon. Students who applied for the exam can check and download the admit card by visiting the official website, telanganaset.org. They will need to enter their login credentials to access the hall tickets. The TS SET exam will be held on September 10, 11, 12, and 13, 2024.

TS SET Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Visit the examination portal at telanganaset.org

On the homepage, click on the admit card download link

Enter the required login details

A new page will appear on the screen

Check and download the TS SET hall ticket

Take a printout of the admit card for future reference

The edit option for the application form was initially set for August 8 and 9, 2024, and is now rescheduled for August 23 and 24, 2024. The hall tickets can be downloaded from September 2, 2024, which was also the previous date announced for their release.

TS SET 2024: Exam Pattern

The test will consist of two papers. Both papers will include only objective-type questions and will be held over a duration of three hours.

Paper I: 50 objective-type compulsory questions, each carrying 2 marks.

Paper II: 100 objective-type compulsory questions, each carrying 2 marks, based on the subject selected by the candidate.

TS SET is being conducted by Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Government to determine the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professor and Lecturer positions in Telangana universities and colleges.

The TS SET examination will be conducted in General Studies and 29 subjects in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode across 10 centers throughout the state.