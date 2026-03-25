Telangana Gurukul Common Entrance Test Result 2026 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

TGCET Result 2026 OUT: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) on March 24 released the Telangana Gurukul Common Entrance Test (TGCET) 2026 results for admission to Class 5 for the academic year 2026-27. The results can be accessed using the hall ticket number or mobile number, and date of birth.

Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar formally announced the TGCET 2026 results at Welfare Bhavan in Hyderabad. Following the announcement, the result link was activated on the official websites for students and parents to access.

How To Check TGCET Class 5 Results 2026

Step 1: Visit the official TSWREIS website or the dedicated TGCET portal.

Step 2: Click on the link titled "TGCET 2026 Class 5 Results."

Step 3: Enter the required credentials, such as hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link To Check TGCET Class 5 Results 2026

The Telangana Gurukul Common Entrance Test is a state-level examination held every year to evaluate students for admission to Welfare Residential Educational Institutions across the state. These institutions, covering Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare, and Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Gurukuls, aim to deliver quality education to students from underprivileged sections of society.

The result is crucial for students seeking admission to these residential schools.