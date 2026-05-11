5 Killed As Hayabusa Speeding At 140 Kmph Crashes Into Car In Telangana

Five people died after a speeding Hayabusa bike lost control and crashed into a car in Telangana, reportedly while participating in high-speed bike racing at night on Sunday.

The incident took place on the Palakonda bypass road in the Mahabubnagar area.

According to preliminary information, two youngsters - one rider and a pillion - were riding at a speed of nearly 140 kmph when they lost control and crashed into a car. The impact of the crash was so severe that three members of a family travelling in the car died on the spot. They have been identified as - Arshiya Begum (30), Ujepa (7), and two-year-old Amar.

The two people riding the bike were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

One of the riders was identified as Yakub Afzal (25), while the other's identity is yet to be revealed. It is not known who was riding the bike at the time of the incident.

Hayabusa is one of the first motorcycles to hit the 300 kmph mark, and at one point, it was the fastest motorcycle in the world.

Locals claimed that the bypass has turned into a dangerous racing stretch at night, with groups of youngsters regularly performing bike stunts and speeding on sports bikes. They alleged that despite repeated complaints, strict action was not taken.

"Every night, these youngsters race on the bypass with loud sports bikes. They drive dangerously and put innocent lives at risk. We complained many times, but nobody listened," angry locals said.

They have demanded immediate police action to stop illegal bike racing before more lives are lost.

Residents have also urged police officials to increase night patrols, install CCTV cameras, use speed guns, and conduct special drives against rash driving and racing gangs on highways.