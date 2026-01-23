On Camera, 2 Die As Speeding Bike Veers, Rams Highway Railing In Telangana

Two people died on the spot after their speeding motorcycle crashed into a roadside railing on the Greenfield National Highway. The accident took place in Lingala village of Kallur mandal in Telangana's Khammam district.

The victims have been identified as Gattu Rambabu and Kommu Sai, both residents of Eluru district. Police said both the rider and the pillion passenger suffered fatal injuries due to the impact. There was no chance for medical intervention.

According to initial information, the motorcycle was travelling from Chintalapudi towards Khammam when the accident occurred. The exact reason for the loss of control is still under investigation.

A CCTV video of the incident has surfaced, showing the motorcycle moving at a very high speed. In the footage, the rider suddenly loses control, after which the vehicle veers off the road and crashes into the roadside railing. The impact was extremely severe. Both the rider and the pillion passenger were thrown several metres away from the bike.

Police reached the scene soon after receiving information about the crash. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to the accident.