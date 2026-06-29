Video: Slapped By Friend, Gujarat Man Climbs Mobile Tower, Demands Apology

A dramatic incident reminiscent of a scene from the Bollywood classic <i>Sholay</i> unfolded in the Dashahara Tekri area of Gujarat's Navsari city, where a youth climbed a mobile tower after being slapped by his friend during an argument.

The incident triggered a rescue operation involving the police and fire brigade, while a large crowd gathered below the tower, urging him to come down.

According to local sources, the incident began after Tushar Dantani and his friend, Aryan Patel, allegedly got into an argument after consuming alcohol. During the altercation, Patel allegedly slapped Dantani in front of bystanders.

Feeling humiliated, Dantani walked away and climbed a nearby mobile tower, refusing to come down.

Residents alerted the police and the Navsari Fire Brigade, who rushed to the spot with rescue equipment. Despite repeated appeals by police, firefighters and locals, Dantani remained atop the tower for several hours.

According to police, efforts to persuade him continued until officers asked Aryan Patel to publicly apologise.

Standing below the tower, Patel apologised to Dantani in front of the gathered crowd. Following the apology, Dantani agreed to climb down safely, bringing the hours-long drama to an end without any injuries.

The incident, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media, with many comparing it to the iconic Sholay scene in which Veeru climbs a water tank during an emotional outburst.