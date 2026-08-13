Dope Test For All Air India Pilots After Captain Found Positive For Marijuana

Air India has ordered a fresh mandatory dope test for all its pilots amid a row over a captain of its Phuket-Delhi flight testing positive for marijuana. The dope test is mandatory for both Air India and Air India Express pilots. The testing begins today and is mandatory for all pilots, as per the airline's formal letter sent to its employees.

"As you know, Air India already fully complies with all regulatory requirements prescribed by India's DGCA, which are similar to those practiced in other major aviation jurisdictions including Europe and the United States. We nevertheless now feel that it is important to go further. Accordingly, we have decided to undertake a full screening of all Group pilots for any substances or medications that are not permitted under prevailing regulations," the letter, accessed by NDTV, read.

It will be conducted concurrently with training at the Gurugram Academy, post-flight at Air India's flight briefing centres and offices, the airline said.

"This initiative, which goes beyond regulatory requirements, reflects our determination to uphold the highest standards of safety and professionalism, and to provide reassurance to our passengers, stakeholders and the community at large," it said.

"For decades, Air India has been the flagbearer of Indian aviation. Over this time, the professionalism, skill and commitment to safety of our pilots, together with other staff, has earned the trust of millions of passengers and the wider community. This trust is our most important asset, and it is vital that we do all possible to protect and sustain it. Many of you have recently reached out to share the same sentiment," the airline added.

Air India Test Amid Marijuana Row

The pilot in command of an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi that encountered a sudden loss of altitude last week has tested positive for marijuana in a drug test twice.

The AI-2379, carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members, had suddenly lost about 300 feet of altitude over Odisha while it was flying from Phuket to Delhi on August 4. At least 20 passengers and four crew members suffered injuries.

An incident report accessed by NDTV indicates that the pilot, Sudeep Vashistha, was not in his seat, with the co-pilot in command of the aircraft when the flight lost altitude.

Sources indicate that he then went to the cabin to check up on injuries and reportedly told passengers not to film him or the aircraft.

Upon landing in Delhi, sources said the pilot was unsteady on his feet and had to be helped to sit down.

Vashistha was also physically helped by an investigating officer as he submitted his urine sample.

As per the airline's internal flight safety report accessed by NDTV, he said he was on medication for "sleep difficulty".

He also stated that "sleep did not come easily" to him during the layover.

"I disclose, for completeness, that I had separately been experiencing sleep difficulty over a preceding period, related to personal circumstances, for which I had been prescribed medication by my family doctor," Vashistha said in the statement.

"During the layover, I personally attempted rest; sleep did not come easily, and I judged that light activity such as walking would be constructive for sleep quality," he said.

He also said the roster duties, which he said were legally within the prescribed rest limits, were scheduled in a way that "compressed available daytime rest, which is often below the minimum required for adequate recovery".