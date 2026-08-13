Sukhbir Singh Badal Attack LIVE Updates: Akali Dal chief and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal suffered an injury on his hand after he was attacked in Maharashtra's Nanded during a visit to a gurudwara. According to officials, a security personnel was also injured.

Badal was taken to a private hospital in the city, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to sources, a surgery is underway on Sukhbir Badal's right hand.

The attacker has been identified as Nihang Jaspal Singh. He was arrested immediately.

Here are live updates on attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal: