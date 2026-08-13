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Sukhbir Singh Badal Attack LIVE Updates: Akali Dal chief and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal suffered an injury on his hand after he was attacked in Maharashtra's Nanded during a visit to a gurudwara. According to officials, a security personnel was also injured.

Badal was taken to a private hospital in the city, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to sources, a surgery is underway on Sukhbir Badal's right hand.

The attacker has been identified as Nihang Jaspal Singh. He was arrested immediately.

Here are live updates on attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal:

Aug 13, 2026 16:00 (IST)
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Akali Dal Chief LIVE: Nanded Attack LIVE: Devendra Fadnavis Directs Probe Into Motive Behind Attack

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed an investigation into the motive behind the attack.

The Chief Minister also spoke to Sukhbir Singh Badal over the phone, assuring him that the state government would provide all necessary assistance and that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators.

Aug 13, 2026 15:58 (IST)
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Sukhbir Badal LIVE Updates: What e Know So Far About The Attack

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal suffered a cut on his hand after a man attacked him in Maharashtra's Nanded today. He has been admitted to a private hospital in the city. Doctors said he is out of danger.

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Attacker Tried To Stab Sukhbir Badal In Stomach: What We Know So Far

Aug 13, 2026 15:56 (IST)
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Sukhbir Badal LIVE Updates: Surgery Underway On Sukhbir Badal's Hand

Surgery underway on Sukhbir Singh Badal's right hand.

Aug 13, 2026 15:53 (IST)
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Akali Dal Chief LIVE: Nanded Attack LIVE: Sukhbir Badal Completely Fine, Says Advocate

"Sukhbir Singh Ji Badal is completely fine and in ascending spirits ," Shiromani Akali Dal said in a post on X, quoting Advocate Arshdeep Singh Klaer.

Aug 13, 2026 15:49 (IST)
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Sukhbir Singh Badal Attack LIVE: Devendra Fadnavis Calls Akali Chief To Enquire About Health

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has personally called Sukhbir Singh Badal to enquire about his health and well-being.

Aug 13, 2026 15:45 (IST)
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Sukhbir Badal LIVE Updates: Punjab Congress Chief Says Political Anger "Cannot Justify Violence"

Punjab Congress Chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday condemned the attack on Badal and said that "political anger cannot justify violence".

Aug 13, 2026 15:42 (IST)
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Sukhbir Badal LIVE Updates: Accused Attacked Badal With Kirpan

The accused allegedly attacked Badal with a kirpan.

Jaspal Singh has been arrested by the police.

The motive behind the attack is not yet clear.

Aug 13, 2026 15:39 (IST)
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Sukhbir Badal LIVE Updates: Former Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu Condemns Attack, Calls It "Cowardly"

Former Union Minister Of State Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday condemned the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, calling the attempt "cowardly" and a "direct threat" to the peace and security of Punjab.

"Violence and intimidation have no place in our holy shrines. The perpetrators must be exposed and punished, and those responsible for the security lapse must be held accountable," he wrote in a post on X.

Aug 13, 2026 15:35 (IST)
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Sukhbir Badal Attack Live: Attacker Was Sevadar, Living In Nanded For 2 Years, Says Cop

The attacker is a sevadar (volunteer), Nanded Superintendent of Police tells NDTV. "He has been living in Nanded for two years. We are currently verifying his name. We are questioning him to determine the motive behind the attack," he says.

Aug 13, 2026 15:33 (IST)
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Sukhbir Badal LIVE Updates: Accused Identified As Jaspal Singh

Nihang Jaspal Singh attacked Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal at Hazur Sahib Gurdwara in Nanded.

According to Nanded SP Rohan Neelabh, Jaspal Singh had been working at the gurdwara for the past two years.

Aug 13, 2026 15:32 (IST)
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Sukhbir Badal Attack Live: Attacker Linked To Gurudwara Where Incident Occurred, Say Sources

The suspect who attacked Sukhbir Badal was a Nihang Sikh associated with the same gurudwara where the attack took place, said sources. He has been arrested, and is being questioning, they added. Badal sustained an injury to his left hand and walked to the hospital himself for treatment.

Aug 13, 2026 15:29 (IST)
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Sukhbir Badal Attack Live: Inspector Injured During Attack On Sukhbir Badal

A security official was injured in the attack on Sukhbir Badal near a gurdwara in Nanded. Inspector Santosh Kendre was deployed on special security duty. He sustained injuries in the attack.

Aug 13, 2026 15:16 (IST)
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When Sukhbir Singh Badal Was Attacked Outside Golden Temple In 2024

Sukhbir Badal has been attacked yet again, two years after an attempt to assassinate him was made while he was serving his penance at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The latest attack, which took place on Thursday, was reported from Nanded in Maharashtra. The Akali Dal chief was attacked during a visit to a gurudwara in the city. The 64-year-old leader has suffered an injury on his hand in the Nanded attack, and has been rushed to a hospital.

In 2024, Badal, a former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, was performing 'sewadar duties' after the Akal Takht pronounced the 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for him and several other Akali Dal leaders for "mistakes" committed during the party's rule in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

In the video from the 2024 attack, a man was seen approaching Badal - the Akali leader had his leg in a cast and was sitting in a wheelchair at the entrance of the golden gate with a spear in one hand - who then pulled out a gun. A man standing near Badal showed alertness and held his hand. The gun went off but missed Badal and others near him and hit the wall. READ HERE

 

Aug 13, 2026 15:09 (IST)
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Sukhbir Badal LIVE Updates: Attacked Tried To Stab Akali Dal Chief In Stomach

The attacker tried to stab Sukhbir Singh Badal in the stomach, sources said, adding that the security personnel's presence of mind helped prevent it.

Aug 13, 2026 15:05 (IST)
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Sukhbir Badal Being Taken To Hospital In Nanded - See pic

 

Aug 13, 2026 15:06 (IST)
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Sukhbir Singh Badal Attack LIVE: Akali Dal Chief At A Gurudwara In Nanded Minutes Before Attack

 

Aug 13, 2026 15:00 (IST)
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Sukhbir Singh Badal Is Fine, Stable: Akali Sources

Sources from the Akali Dal have said that Sukhbir Singh Badal is fine, stable, and getting stitches on his hand at the hospital.

Aug 13, 2026 14:58 (IST)
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Sukhbir Badal LIVE Updates: Akali Dal Chief Attacked By A Nihang Sikh

A Nihang Sikh, who was roaming around Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, attacked him in Maharashtra's Nanded with a kirpan, sources said.

According to sources, a single man was behind the attack.

 

Aug 13, 2026 14:55 (IST)
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Sukhbir Singh Badal Attack LIVE: Akali Dal Chief Suffers Injury On Hand

Sukhbir Singh Badal has suffered an injury to his hand in the attack.

The injuries are not life-threatening, sources said.

Aug 13, 2026 14:52 (IST)
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Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacked In Maharashtra

Akali Dal chief and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal suffered an injury on his hand after he was attacked in Maharashtra's Nanded during a visit to a gurudwara.

Badal was taken to a private hospital in the city, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to officials, a security personnel was also injured.

 

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