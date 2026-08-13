Turban Came Off, Re-Tied: Moment Sukhbir Badal's Attacker Was Arrested

A Nihang Sikh has been arrested for the attack on Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in Maharashtra's Nanded. Jaspal Singh, a sevadar, attacked Badal with a kirpan, sources said. Badal suffered an injury in his right hand and was taken to a hospital.

The attacker was caught and taken into custody soon after the incident. However, his turban had come off during the chaos. Keeping in mind the significance of turbans in Sikh tradition, the people first helped him re-tie it, showed visuals.

Jaspal Singh is being questioned to determine the motive behind the attack, said Superintendent of Police Rohan Neelabh.

Badal is currently undergoing a surgery on his injured right hand.