Attacker Tried To Stab Sukhbir Badal In Stomach: What We Know So Far

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal suffered a cut on his hand after a man attacked him in Maharashtra's Nanded today. He has been admitted to a private hospital in the city. Doctors said he is out of danger.

Follow LIVE Updates on attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal

Badal reached Nanded last night. He went to a gurdwara with his family today. The attack happened shortly after the visit to the gurdwara, Hazur Sahib, officially known as Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib.

Sources said a Nihang Sikh swung a kirpan or dagger at the former Punjab deputy chief minister. Nihangs are a martial order of the Sikh community. Badal's security guard immediately came between the attacker and him. While Badal suffered a cut in his hand, the bodyguard took severe damage. Reports said Badal's driver was also injured in the attack.

A post-attack video showed Badal walking with a cloth wrapped around his injured right hand. His wife and Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal was with him when the attack happened.

The Nihang tried to stab Badal in the stomach, according to initial investigation. The bodyguard's speed and presence of mind prevented a major injury to the Akali Dal leader.

The attacker has been arrested. The police are checking CCTV footage to trace the sequence of events.

Badal is covered by the top-tier Z-plus security due to a high threat perception against him.