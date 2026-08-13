Israel's Unverified 'Iran Kill Plot' Warning Behind Trump's Secret Jet Switch In Turkey: Report

US President Donald Trump secretly switched planes while leaving Turkey last month after Israel warned American intelligence of an alleged Iranian threat, according to US media reports. Israel had warned US officials that there was a possible threat of Iranian missiles toward Air Force One, prompting the Secret Service to secretly move Trump to a smaller military jet as he flew out of last month's NATO summit in Turkey, America's National Public Radio (NPR) reported.

The extraordinary clandestine manoeuvre was precautionary, as US intelligence officials were skeptical of Israeli intel about the Iranian assassination threat against Trump, The Washington Post reported, citing current and former US officials familiar with the intelligence.

The news about the use of a decoy plane was first reported by The Washington Post. When asked about the development on Tuesday, Trump said he was following instructions from the Secret Service.

Questions Over Israeli Warning

The warning about Iran's possible kill plot was reportedly relayed to America's Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) by the Israeli government. However, a US official told The Post that CIA analysts did not view the intelligence as compelling and conveyed that scepticism to Trump administration officials.

Another official also noted the reports of threats against Trump's life were single-sourced and uncorroborated. They were "Israeli-derived, not US-generated, and viewed as low confidence," they said.

The Turkish security services have also reportedly investigated the issue and found there was no specific plot to assassinate Trump in Ankara.

The doubts in some quarters about the White House's decision last month, based on an uncorroborated threat, raise questions about Israeli influence on US decision-making.

Rubio, Others Stayed On Decoy Plane

The two most senior members of Trump's Cabinet, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, stayed on the old Air Force One following the Iranian threat, even as Trump was secretly moved to a smaller military jet, a senior US official told Associated Press.

The official, who was briefed on the situation and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive details of presidential travel, said Rubio was aware of the switch and details of the threat behind it but could or would not say why he had stayed on the plane. The official said Bessent was likely aware but did not know for sure.

The official, however, noted that security precautions for the president -- especially one who has been the target of several assassination attempts -- are more robust than those for even top members of the Cabinet. Under the US Constitution, the secretaries of State and Treasury follow the vice president and the highest-ranking member of each chamber of Congress in the presidential line of succession.

The Israeli Influence

Despite reasonable doubts over Israeli intelligence, the Secret Service orchestrated the elaborate plane switch plan in Ankara "out of an abundance of caution", according to The Post report.

"The Secret Service has had three near misses with this president, so they're not taking any chances. They did what they had to do," an official said.

However, some US intelligence officials pointed out that Tel Aviv's 'kill plot' warning was designed less to inform the US about the threat and more to influence Trump's decision-making and US policy in the region.

Trump had flown to the annual gathering of NATO country leaders in Ankara, Turkey, in a new Qatari-gifted and retrofitted red, white, and navy blue jet. But ahead of departing Turkey, he said he would fly partway home on an older-model baby blue Air Force One plane instead.

The president at the time said the new luxury jet was being flown out ahead of his departure from Ankara to give some U.S. troops based in eastern England a chance to check out the new Air Force One.

The Washington Post reported this week that Trump wasn't on the old Air Force One on the return flight from Turkey and that he instead was smuggled onto another jet via a catering cart to avoid a possible Iranian assassination plot. The ruse was carried out as journalists and some White House staff members were led to believe they were on the same plane as the president as he began his journey back to Washington.