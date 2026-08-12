Iran Knew Where Trump Was Staying During NATO Summit, Even His Floor: Report

The unusual operation that saw US President Donald Trump secretly switch planes in Turkey last month was prompted by a serious security warning. US intelligence had picked up information about a possible Iranian missile attack on the aircraft carrying him, according to a New York Times report.

The threat emerged as Trump was preparing to leave Ankara on July 8, the final day of the NATO summit.

Two US officials familiar with the intelligence told the newspaper that US agencies had received multiple streams of information pointing to a specific threat involving a surface-to-air missile targeting Air Force One.

There was another alarming detail that someone near the NATO summit had reportedly been seen carrying a shoulder-fired missile.

Read | "You're On A Dangerous Flight": Trump Before Leaving Reporters On 'Decoy' Plane

US intelligence also believed Iranian operatives knew exactly where Trump was staying in Ankara, including the floor of the building where he was put up.

The information was considered credible enough to trigger an extraordinary deception operation to get the president out of Turkey.

Trump Boarded Air Force One Then Disappeared

Trump had publicly announced that he would leave Turkey aboard the older Air Force One "for old time's sake".

He did board the aircraft in front of cameras, creating the impression that he was about to leave on the plane, but that was not the real plan.

Read | Why Reporters Are Angry About Trump's Secret Flight Out Of Turkey

After the 'decoy' aircraft was sent into the air with White House personnel, security staff, support workers and members of the travelling press pool on board, Trump was moved through the airport inside an airport catering container.

He was then transferred to a smaller military aircraft and flown out of Turkey.

The operation meant that journalists travelling with the president were unknowingly part of the deception. Some members of the press later expressed anger that they had been used as decoys and criticised the White House for failing to inform them about the security threat.

Qatar's Luxury Jet May Have Added To The Problem

Trump had arrived in a luxury Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar, which was being prepared for eventual use as a presidential aircraft.

Read | "I Do What They Say": Trump On Changing Planes On Secret Service's Request

But according to the report, the plane was not equipped with the same anti-missile defensive systems as the older Air Force One.

That appears to have played a role in the decision to use the older aircraft for the president's journey out of Turkey.

The dramatic switch also meant Trump was separated from the people who normally travel with him, including senior White House officials, security personnel and reporters.

Trump Says He Wasn't Worried

Trump, however, appeared to brush aside the seriousness of the threat when asked about the operation on Tuesday after returning from an event in Ohio.

He said the Secret Service and military wanted him on another aircraft and that he had little say in the matter.

"They wanted me to go on a different flight, different plane," Trump told reporters.

"I guess there was a threat out there. I didn't really ask too much about it," he said. "I get a lot of threats."