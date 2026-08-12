On July 8, 2026, US President Donald Trump boarded the former Air Force One from Ankara in Turkey in view of television cameras. Minutes later, Trump was secretly driven across the airport in an airport catering truck typically used to load meals and other supplies preflight and shuttled to a smaller plane, an Air Force C-32A, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday. The "decoy" Air Force One continued its journey with media and some White House staff aboard. The decision was reportedly prompted by Iran's assassination threat.

A credible threat to Trump involving Iran set the "deception operation" in motion, a US official familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

Confirming the report, Trump said the decision was taken by the Secret Service and he does what he is told to by them. Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews after returning from Ohio, Trump said "Well, it is surely up to secret service. I just follow what they like to do. I go by Secret Service and the military. They wanted me to go on a different flight, a different plane, equal safety but they wanted me to do it, so I did it. I do what they say."

When pressed about the nature of threat, US President said, "I didn't really ask too much about it. I get a lot of threats."

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Trump went on to claim that as a "consequential President" he receives a lot of threats.

"I have a lot of threats that you don't know about. Any consequential President has a lot of threats. Non-consequential Presidents don't get threatened and I think that I'm maybe the most consequential President. There is nobody who has done more than me in a period of almost six years."

Trump added that the threats did not worry him.

"I don't worry about anything, to be honest. Whatever it is, you know my attitude: 'Whatever'."

About a dozen journalists traveling in a separate section of Air Force One with no access to the president were unaware of the switch and flew out of Turkey on the plane despite the apparent threat from Iran.

US-Iran Deadlock

Trump reiterated that he does not trust Iran and claimed total control over the Strait of Hormuz.

"I'm the last person to trust Iran. They have lied to me constantly. We have total control over the Hormuz Strait right now...We own it. At some point, maybe they will do something, and then they get blown away, but right now we are in a very good position. We have a country that has been bully of the Middle East for 50 years...They're no longer the bully of the Middle East."