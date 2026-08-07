"Horrendous": Trump Says Will Challenge Ballroom Ruling At Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump on Friday denounced an appeals court decision ordering a pause in construction of his marquee White House ballroom, and vowed to challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court.

"We will be immediately appealing to the United States Supreme Court," Trump said in a post on Truth Social, describing it as "a horrendous, politically motivated, and unlawful ruling" that goes against national security interests.

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