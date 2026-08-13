Telangana Man Dies In US After Battling Burn Injuries For 15 Days

A 25-year-old Indian student, who suffered severe burn injuries in a fire accident in Florida, United States, has died after battling for life for 15 days. V Bharath Chander Reddy suffered burns to nearly 75 per cent of his body in a fire on July 25.

The son of V Sammi Reddy and Rajitha, Reddy hailed from Gunturpalli village of Hasanparthy mandal in Telangana's Hanumakonda district. His parents are farmers and have made sacrifices to support his education abroad.

Reddy went to the United States in 2023 for higher studies. After completing his education, he started working in a part-time job in the US, according to his family.

He was admitted to a Florida hospital in critical condition after being involved in a fire accident. He succumbed to his injuries on August 10, his family said.

The news of his death has left his family in shock. His father, Sammi Reddy, has appealed to the Telangana government to help bring his son's body back to their native village for the final rites.

The family is now awaiting assistance to complete the formalities and bring Reddy's remains back to Telangana.

Another Telangana Youth Dead in US

In another incident, a 27-year-old Indian national from Telangana was killed in a road accident in Malta, prompting appeals for assistance to repatriate his remains to India.

Mohammed Abdul Jawad, a resident of Islampura in Jagtial district, was driving a small Toyota Toyace truck on Tuesday when it collided with a trailer in Qormi at around 11:45 am. He became trapped inside the vehicle following the crash and was declared dead at the scene.

The trailer involved in the collision was being driven by a 39-year-old man from Tarxien. Members of Malta's Civil Protection Department were called to the scene after the accident. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

