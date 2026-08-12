After Air India Marijuana Row, Ministry Demands Dope Test Protocol Review

The Civil Aviation Ministry has asked the watchdog body DGCA to review the framework of dope-testing for pilots after studying the protocols followed in other countries, sources have told NDTV. The move comes after the pilot in command of the Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi, in which several passengers were injured after it suddenly lost altitude, tested positive for marijuana.

The pilots had undergone the drug test as part of standard procedure following a serious occurrence. The first officer's result was clear. Both pilots have been pulled off the roster.

The existing norms for pilot dope-testing are based broadly in line with international standards, sources said. So the DGCA also needs to assess whether the existing framework needs any change.

Read: Air India Pilot With Marijuana In His Bloodstream Was Also On Sleep Medication

The ministry's move, though, came in response to questions raised about the existing framework after the August 4 incident.

The AI-2379, carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members, was on its way to Delhi from Phuket when it experienced a sudden loss of altitude of 300 feet. At least 20 passengers and four crew members suffered injuries.

After landing the pilot took two dope tests which he failed. He was seen on the CCTV camera unable to stand, sources have told NDTV. He had to be helped to a seat. The airline's internal flight safety report accessed by NDTV also showed that he was on medication for sleep problems.

Read: Air India Pilot's Behaviour Erratic, Had To Be Helped For Dope Test: New Revelations

The pilot has denied any wrongdoing.

The Incident Report accessed by NDTV made it clear that he was not in his seat when the plane and plummeted 300 feet over Odisha. The co-pilot was in command of the aircraft and a crew member was on the pilot's seat.

Sources said a cabin crew member has filed a complaint against the pilot for allegedly smoking pot.

"I disclose, for completeness, that I had separately been experiencing sleep difficulty over a preceding period, related to personal circumstances, for which I had been prescribed medication by my family doctor," the pilot said in a flight safety statement.

The internal Air India Flight Safety report, accessed by NDTV, also indicated that the flight's automatic control system had experienced a series of irregularities.

The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has classified the event as a serious incident, and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau ) is investigating it. Technical assistance is being povided by Airbus and France's BEA