Sock And Shoe Missing, Sat On Floor: Air India Pilot's Behaviour Under Probe

Murky and scary details have come out on the pilot of the Air India flight that saw a midair scare and passenger injuries last week.

The pilot in command of the Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi, in which several passengers were injured after it suddenly lost altitude, smoked pot and failed two dope tests, sources have confirmed to NDTV.

According to sources, the pilot was found seated on the cockpit floor when the stall warning happened as the aircraft lost altitude suddenly. That could also be due to the impact of the sudden altitude loss.

It has also been now confirmed by sources that upon landing, the pilot could not stand straight. An accident investigator from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) told him he was being monitored by CCTV and he had to be helped to sit down, sources added. The pilot was also helped by the AAIB officer physically as he submitted his urine sample.

The pilot failed two dope tests, sources have confirmed. The tests showed presence marijuana in his body. The pilot has denied that he consumed any psychotropic substance.

NDTV has also learnt that at least one of the cabin crew members has file a complaint against the pilot for allegedly smoking pot.

Read | 'Pilot Seemed High When We Were Boarding': Passenger On Phuket-Delhi Flight

Detailing the sequence of events, sources have told NDTV that the pilot had taken the crew for a party in Phuket as he, according to sources, wanted to make up with a crew member who he had reprimanded on the flight. The layover in Phuket was less than 24 hours and it is in this timeframe that the pilot partied.

Sources said that during the onward flight from Delhi-Phuket, the pilot had gone to the bathroom and, as per protocol had called a cabin attendant to sit in his seat.

This cabin attendant, sources added, was not good in handling the operation of the pilot's seat and the pilot reprimanded this crew member. Later, he wanted to make up and took all crew members to a party in Phuket.

On the return flight (Phuket to Delhi), the same cabin attendant told the Cabin Crew in Charge that she wanted to work in the back of the aircraft and wanted to be nowhere near the cockpit, sources added.

Read | Inside The Cockpit: What Went Wrong On Air India's Phuket-Delhi Flight

After the aircraft suddenly lost 300 feet in altitude which led to injuries to crew and passengers, the pilot went to the cabin to check up on injuries etc. He, according to sources, told passengers not to film him. Sources have told NDTV that pilot went into the cabin without a sock and shoe on one leg.

AI-2379, carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members, was on its way to Delhi from Phuket on August 4 when it experienced a sudden loss of altitude of 300 feet during its cruise phase. At least 20 passengers and four crew members suffered injuries.

Both the pilots and the cabin crew are being questioned by the AAIB