Gujarati Folk Singer Continues Singing As Devotees Rain Lakhs on Him, Video Viral

A Gujarati folk singer has caught social media's attention after a video went viral showing him nearly buried under a pile of cash. During a Dayro, a traditional Gujarati folk performance combining music, storytelling, and humour, devotees in Junagadh's Khambhaliya village showered Bhajan singer Gopal Sadhu with currency notes, covering him in money as he continued singing.

In the now-viral clip, Sadhu can be seen playing his harmonium completely unfazed as devotees pile large sacks of cash onto him. At one point, the mound of money grew so high that it nearly hid him from view. While Sadhu and his surrounding area on the stage were filled with cash, he continued the performance uninterrupted.

Videos from the programme are now being widely shared across social media, leading to both fascinated reactions and debate.

"This is called true 'work from home'. Just sitting and getting drenched in the rain of notes," said one user, while another added: "I hope he is able to breathe properly. He is singing while they are adding the notes."

A third commented: "Hopefully, some of this money is directed towards the welfare of the poor and needy. If I have said anything wrong, please forgive me."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Previous Instances

This is not the first instance when a video of people raining lakhs in cash at a bhajan programme in Gujarat has gone viral. In 2023, during a special bhajan programme organised by Valsad Agniveer Gau Seva Dal in Valsad, singer Kirtidan Gadhvi was also showered with notes of 10, 20, 50 and 100 rupees.

Similarly, in December 2022, Gadhvi was showered with notes worth Rs 50 lakh at a bhajan program in Gujarat's Navsari village. Similar videos also surfaced in 2017 and 2018.

The practice of showering money during mehfils or musical evenings is not uncommon. Notably, folk singers in Gujarat are known to be showered with cash when they perform at such events. Apparently, as part of the event's tradition, attendees shower the singer with notes, and the amount collected is used for a social cause.