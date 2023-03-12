Watch: Gujarati Folk Singer Showered With Wads Of Cash During Bhajan Performance

Folk singers in Gujarat are known to be showered with cash

A video has emerged on the internet showing people showering wads of cash on Gujarati folk singer Kirtidan Gadhvi during an event in Valsad, Gujarat. The incident happened on Saturday night during a special bhajan programme organised by Valsad Agniveer Gau Seva Dal. A video of the incident shared by news agency ANI shows people raining notes of 10, 20, 50 and 100 rupees on the singer during the bhajan programme.

The clip shared on Twitter was captioned as, ''People showered money on singer Kirtidan Gadhvi at an event organised in Valsad, Gujarat on 11th March.''

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | People showered money on singer Kirtidan Gadhvi at an event organised in Valsad, Gujarat on 11th March pic.twitter.com/kH4G1KUcHo — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

The video shows the singer performing while sitting on a podium along with other musicians. Meanwhile, the audience showers him with piles of cash. The entire stage can be seen covered with currency notes.

The practice of showering money during mehfils or musical evenings is not uncommon. Notably, folk singers in Gujarat are known to be showered with cash when they perform at any event. Apparently, as part of the event's tradition, those attending it shower notes on the singer and the amount collected are used for a social cause.

"The event was organised to raise funds to serve the cows, which are unwell and can't move. All the money goes to charity," Mr Gadhvi told ANI.

This is not the first time when people rained lakhs of cash at bhajan programmes. In December 2022, Mr Gadhvi was showered with notes worth Rs 50 lakh at a bhajan program in Gujarat's Navsari village. Similar videos also surfaced in 2017 and 2018.