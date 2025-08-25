Andhra Pradesh's Rs 1 Lakh Award For 55 Scheduled Caste NEET Toppers

Andhra Pradesh NEET 2025: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced a cash incentive of Rs.1 lakh for each of the 55 students from the state's Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) residential schools who have secured seats in prestigious institutions like the IITs, NITs, and for MBBS through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam.

The announcement was made at a special felicitation event at the Secretariat in Amaravati, where the students met the Chief Minister and shared their success stories. The state government has reiterated its focus on empowering students from underprivileged backgrounds and providing them with the necessary resources to compete at the national level.

The state's residential school system provides free quality education to students from marginalised communities. The students received specialized coaching at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar IIT-NEET coaching centres located in Chinnatekur, Kuntamukkala, and Adivi Thakkellapadu.

The results are particularly impressive given the competitive nature of these national-level entrance exams. Out of 176 students who were trained for JEE (Mains and Advanced), 129 qualified.

From the 180 students who received coaching for NEET, 143 qualified.

From this pool of successful candidates, 12 secured seats in IITs, 30 in NITs, and 13 got MBBS seats through NEET.

This cohort of high-achievers includes 20 girls, highlighting the program's success in promoting female education. An additional 14 students are also likely to secure BDS seats, with 19 gaining admission to GFTIs and Central Universities.

Chief Minister Naidu said the government is fully committed to nurturing talent from all sections of society and that with proper facilities and encouragement, students from Gurukul schools can compete globally.

He challenged the Social Welfare Educational Institutions to aim even higher, setting a target for a fourfold increase in the number of successful students in national-level exams next year.

Naidu urged the current batch of achievers to serve as mentors and inspirers for their juniors, encouraging them to return to their schools and share their experiences.

To further expand these opportunities, the Chief Minister directed officials to establish seven new IIT-NEET coaching centres this year. These new centres are expected to benefit an additional 1,411 SC and ST students. He also assured officials that the government is prepared to allocate all necessary funds to ensure that no talented student is left behind due to financial constraints.