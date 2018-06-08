Money Worth Lakhs Showered On Folk Singers In Gujarat. Watch

Showering money is not just in praise of the performer, but also towards a fund-raising cause.

It was raining money in Gujarat on Thursday evening. Folk singers performing at a musical evening Lok Dayro in Ahmedabad were showered with money by the audience, which is believed to be in lakhs. The practice of showering money during mehfils or musical evenings is not uncommon in rural India and despite cash crunch during demonetization, the practice was not affected much. In Thursday's Dayro programme, folk singer Brijraj Gadhvi was showered with wads of currency notes, worth lakhs. The notes showered were in the denominations of Rs 10-500. BJP leader Jitu Bhai Vaghani was also present at the event and many among the audience members were reportedly wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH: Folk singer being showered with money at a devotional programme in Ahmedabad, estimated to be in lakhs. #Gujarat (7.6.2018) pic.twitter.com/6ZV4aPYoYK - ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2018



Many believe that this act of showering money is not just in praise of the performer, but also towards a fund-raising cause. The money collected from the performance is often given towards charity or some social cause.



Folk singer Brijraj Gadhvi told ANI, "This month is Parshottam month. I have been performing for free during this period. These folk singing programmes are for fund raising. The donations we get in this shows are used for charity."

BJP leader Jitu Bhai Vaghani said that it's with love and reverence that people do such acts and should be seen only with that intention only. Moreover, the collected money goes towards noble causes.

