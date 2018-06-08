Money Worth Lakhs Showered On Folk Singers In Gujarat. Watch

Watch the video here:
#WATCH: Folk singer being showered with money at a devotional programme in Ahmedabad, estimated to be in lakhs. #Gujarat (7.6.2018) pic.twitter.com/6ZV4aPYoYK- ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2018
Many believe that this act of showering money is not just in praise of the performer, but also towards a fund-raising cause. The money collected from the performance is often given towards charity or some social cause.
Folk singer Brijraj Gadhvi told ANI, "This month is Parshottam month. I have been performing for free during this period. These folk singing programmes are for fund raising. The donations we get in this shows are used for charity."
BJP leader Jitu Bhai Vaghani said that it's with love and reverence that people do such acts and should be seen only with that intention only. Moreover, the collected money goes towards noble causes.