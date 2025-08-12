Who Are The 3 Judges Probing Justice Yashwant Varma In Cash Row

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday formed a three-member panel to investigate Justice Yashwant Varma, months after burnt cash was found at his Delhi residence. Mr Birla accepted an impeachment motion against Justice Varma, endorsed by 146 members of Parliament. He said the motion will be considered after the committee submits its report.

The committee comprises Supreme Court Justice Aravind Kumar, Madras High Court Chief Justice MM Shrivastava, and senior advocate BV Acharya.

Supreme Court Justice Aravind Kumar

Justice Aravind Kumar completed his education in Bengaluru, and earned a law degree from Bengaluru University. Active as a student leader, he served as Vice President of the Bangalore University Students' Action Committee.

He enrolled as an advocate in 1987 and practised in trial courts before shifting to the Karnataka High Court in 1990. He served as Additional Central Government Standing Counsel (1999) and Assistant Solicitor General of India (2005). He represented the Income Tax Department for 11 years and handled various constitutional, tax, and election cases.

A founding member and Vice President of Lahari Advocates Forum, he also served as Special Public Prosecutor for the CBI.

Appointed Additional Judge of Karnataka High Court in 2009, he became permanent in 2012, served as Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court (2021-2023), and was elevated to the Supreme Court in February 2023.

Madras High Court Chief Justice MM Shrivastava

Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava was born in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. He completed his schooling in Bilaspur, earned a BSc from CMD College, and graduated with a gold medal in LLB from K R Law College, Bilaspur.

He served on the Board of Studies and Academic Council at Guru Ghasidas University.

Enrolled with the Bar Council of MP in 1987, he practised at the District Court, Raigarh, and the High Court. He served as Standing Counsel for the Income Tax Department, Municipal Council Raipur, and Chhattisgarh State Electricity bodies. He is also associated with Rotary International.

Designated Senior Advocate in January 2005, he was elevated as Judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court in December 2009. He was transferred to the Rajasthan High Court, taking oath in 2021.

In July, he was appointed Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

Senior Advocate BV Acharya

BV Acharya, born in Belpu Village, Udupi, enrolled as an advocate in 1957 and began practice in Mangaluru. He moved to the Karnataka High Court in 1972.

He served as Chairman of the Karnataka State Bar Council (1979-1982) and was designated Senior Advocate in 1989. Mr Acharya was Advocate General of Karnataka five times between 1989 and 2012.

In 2005, he was Special Public Prosecutor in the disproportionate assets case against former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalitha, arguing the case before the Supreme Court.

Mangalore University awarded him an honorary doctorate in 2009. He served on the 19th Law Commission of India (2010-2012) and received the Lawyers of India Day Award in 2017.

Since 2019, he has been President of the Karnataka section of the International Commission of Jurists.